Tensions Soar as North Korea Destroy Inter-Korean Links

North Korea has destroyed parts of inter-Korean roads and rail lines at the border, escalating tensions with South Korea. This demolition follows Pyongyang's declaration to cut off these connections, marking a departure from previous efforts at unification. The incident has been condemned by South Korea as a violation of agreements.

Updated: 15-10-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:36 IST
Tensions continue to escalate on the Korean peninsula as North Korea demolished sections of inter-Korean roads and rail lines near its border on Tuesday. This move prompted South Korea to fire warning shots in response. The destruction is part of Pyongyang's recent move to cut off cross-border infrastructure and bolster defenses.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed that parts of the road and rail links were obliterated around midday. South Korea's unification ministry strongly condemned the action, labeling it a breach of past inter-Korean agreements and describing it as 'highly abnormal' behavior.

Pyongyang's actions come amid rising tensions, including accusations last week of South Korea sending drones over North Korea. In retaliation, the North has launched balloons containing trash, among other aggressive gestures. Chinese foreign ministry officials have expressed concern, urging both sides to avoid further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

