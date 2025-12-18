Delhi's Crackdown on Pollution Violations: A Massive Sweep of Non-Compliant Vehicles

Delhi issued over 1.56 lakh challans in the past two months to vehicles lacking current Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, according to newly released official data. The intensified enforcement underscores the capital's urgent battle against vehicular emissions.

Data indicates a more than threefold increase in challans against non-compliant vehicles over three years. Between October 14 and December 15, 2025, enforcement under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) led to the issuance of 1,56,993 challans.

Authorities also targeted construction waste breaches and diesel vehicles, implementing a ban on sub-BS-VI standard vehicles in the city. Further checks led to the impounding of thousands of old vehicles, as enforcement efforts ramped up with winter approaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)