Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Civilian Casualties Soar Amid Ongoing Conflict

At least 50 Palestinians were killed by Israeli military strikes in Gaza amid heavy battles with Hamas fighters. Airstrikes targeted refugee camps, homes, and infrastructure, raising concerns of potential forced evacuations. Israeli forces claim operations target militants, while the UN condemns the soaring civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:47 IST
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Civilian Casualties Soar Amid Ongoing Conflict

In an intensifying conflict in Gaza, Israeli military strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 50 Palestinians on Tuesday. The strikes concentrated on the Jabalia region, leading to fierce battles with Hamas fighters and escalating humanitarian concerns.

Reports from Palestinian health officials indicate fatalities in key locations, including Al-Falouja and Bani Suhaila, with homes destroyed in Gaza City and Nuseirat camp. Efforts to aid the wounded have been hampered by continued hostilities, further complicating the fragile situation on the ground.

UN officials have raised alarms over human rights violations, pointing out that the northern Gaza Strip is at risk of being completely isolated from the rest of the territory. Amidst growing international scrutiny, the Israeli military maintains that its operations are directed at neutralizing Hamas operatives embedded in civilian areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

