Left Menu

Mumbai Tragedy: Arrests Made in Brutal Killing of MNS Worker

The Mumbai police have apprehended ten individuals linked to the murder of Akash Maeen, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena worker, who was killed in Malad after an altercation with an autorickshaw driver escalated. The suspects include a bank employee, charged under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:55 IST
Mumbai Tragedy: Arrests Made in Brutal Killing of MNS Worker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have intensified their crackdown, arresting another individual connected to the brutal killing of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena worker in Malad. The incident, involving ten suspects so far, unfolded on October 12, amid a heated altercation at Shivaji Chowk.

Akash Maeen, a 27-year-old MNS worker, was assaulted after a conflict with an autorickshaw driver turned violent. The clash attracted a group supporting the driver, who proceeded to fatally attack Maeen.

Authorities have detained ten individuals, including a rickshaw driver and a bank employee. The culprits face charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, highlighting the grave nature of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024