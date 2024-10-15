Mumbai Tragedy: Arrests Made in Brutal Killing of MNS Worker
The Mumbai police have apprehended ten individuals linked to the murder of Akash Maeen, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena worker, who was killed in Malad after an altercation with an autorickshaw driver escalated. The suspects include a bank employee, charged under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai police have intensified their crackdown, arresting another individual connected to the brutal killing of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena worker in Malad. The incident, involving ten suspects so far, unfolded on October 12, amid a heated altercation at Shivaji Chowk.
Akash Maeen, a 27-year-old MNS worker, was assaulted after a conflict with an autorickshaw driver turned violent. The clash attracted a group supporting the driver, who proceeded to fatally attack Maeen.
Authorities have detained ten individuals, including a rickshaw driver and a bank employee. The culprits face charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, highlighting the grave nature of the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- MNS
- arrest
- murder
- Akash Maeen
- autorickshaw
- Malad
- Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita
- shivaji chowk
- police