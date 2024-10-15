Mumbai Tragedy: Arrests Made in Brutal Killing of MNS Worker

Mumbai police have intensified their crackdown, arresting another individual connected to the brutal killing of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena worker in Malad. The incident, involving ten suspects so far, unfolded on October 12, amid a heated altercation at Shivaji Chowk.

Akash Maeen, a 27-year-old MNS worker, was assaulted after a conflict with an autorickshaw driver turned violent. The clash attracted a group supporting the driver, who proceeded to fatally attack Maeen.

Authorities have detained ten individuals, including a rickshaw driver and a bank employee. The culprits face charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, highlighting the grave nature of the crime.

