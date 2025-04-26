Tragic Autorickshaw Accident on Amb-Una Highway

In a tragic accident on the Amb-Una highway, a seven-year-old boy was killed while his elder sister sustained serious injuries as their autorickshaw overturned. The incident occurred on Saturday morning when the driver swerved to avoid an animal, police reported.

The autorickshaw was en route from Dera Baba Badbhaag Singh Ji Maidi to Kurukshetra, Haryana, when an unexpected animal crossing forced the driver to lose control, leading to the crash. Both children were with their family, including their mother and grandparents, all of whom suffered minor injuries.

Rubal, aged seven, succumbed to his injuries at Amb Civil Hospital, while his sister Akriti, 11, was transferred to Una Regional Hospital for further treatment. Authorities have registered a case to investigate the incident, according to Amb police station in-charge Anil Upadhyay.

(With inputs from agencies.)