Survival in the Storm: Mikhail Pichugin's Harrowing Tale

A Russian man, Mikhail Pichugin, endured more than two months on a stranded inflatable boat in the stormy Sea of Okhotsk before being rescued, though tragically losing his brother and nephew in the ordeal.

The Kamchatka Peninsula's prosecutor's office confirmed Pichugin's rescue by a fishing vessel, following his August journey with family members to watch whales. Found emaciated, Pichugin reportedly survived on scant provisions after losing the boat's engine.

Initially mistaken for debris, Pichugin's boat was spotted by the fishing crew. He was saved amid desperate pleas for help. The incident has prompted a safety violation investigation related to the fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)