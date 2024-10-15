Delhi Government Appoints Board of Visitors to Oversee Jail Standards
The Delhi government informed the High Court that it has constituted six boards of visitors to provide feedback on jail facilities, in line with the Delhi Prisons Rules. The move follows a court directive aiming to address overcrowding and staff vacancies in Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli prisons.
On Tuesday, the Delhi government informed the Delhi High Court about the notification of a board of visitors intended to audit jail conditions, focusing on health, hygiene, and security standards.
This disclosure was made during a hearing of a suo motu case concerning challenges within the national capital's jails, overseen by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela. The court had mandated the completion of this initiative by Tuesday.
The board, announced on October 14, involves both official and non-official members, including judicial officials and social workers, who will provide essential feedback to jail authorities. Additionally, the court underscored the urgency of filling medical and para-medical staff vacancies to resolve overcrowding issues in facilities like Tihar Jail.
