Negligence in the Ranks: Army Under Fire for Maine Shooting

In a significant legal development, attorneys for 100 survivors and families affected by the deadliest shooting in Maine's history announced their intention to sue the United States Army. The lawsuit alleges that the Army failed to act upon numerous warning signs of mental decline in Robert Card, the reservist responsible for the horrific crime.

The lawsuit claims that the Army was aware of Card's paranoid and delusional state, and of his explicit homicidal intentions, as evidenced by a hit list he reportedly created. Attorneys argue that the Army missed multiple opportunities to prevent the mass shooting that occurred on October 25, 2023, resulting in 18 fatalities and 13 injuries.

This move comes after an independent commission criticized both civilian law enforcement and the Army for missed intervention chances. While the legal focus is currently on the Army, a broader legal inquiry into civilian agencies remains a possibility as the legal process unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)