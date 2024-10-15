Ceasefire Call Amid Escalating Lebanon-Israel Conflict
Hezbollah's deputy chief, Naim Qassem, urged a ceasefire amid rising tensions with Israel in south Lebanon, despite the ongoing deadly conflict. Israel aims to secure areas affected by Hezbollah attacks, leading to mass displacement. Both sides have intensified their military actions, causing significant casualties and international concern.
Lebanon's Hezbollah, with backing from Iran, has intensified its conflict with Israel, with calls for a ceasefire from Hezbollah's deputy chief, Naim Qassem. He emphasized the group's readiness to inflict pain on Israel but stressed the importance of ceasing hostilities.
Qassem's speech was in response to heightened tensions as Israel continues its military operations in southern Lebanon, claiming the need to secure its northern towns from Hezbollah attacks. The conflict has resulted in significant civilian displacement.
As Israel seeks to dismantle Hezbollah's infrastructure, international bodies express concern over the toll on civilians. Efforts for peace are clouded by the persistent cycle of retaliations, underscoring the conflict's complex geopolitical context.
(With inputs from agencies.)
