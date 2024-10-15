Haiti's Gangs in Turmoil: Crackdown Intensifies
Haitian and Kenyan police launched a significant operation against the Kraze Baryè gang, injuring its second-in-command, Deshommes, and killing 20 members. The crackdown aims to dismantle gangs like Vitel'Homme Innocent's group, which faces international sanctions for serious crimes including kidnapping and murder.
In a decisive joint operation, Haitian and Kenyan police forces initiated a significant assault on one of Haiti's most notorious gangs, Kraze Baryè. The focus of this incursion was Deshommes, the gang's second-in-command, who was reportedly injured during the efforts.
This operation marked the first major intervention in gang-dominated territories since the commencement of a UN-supported mission earlier in the year. A reported 20 gang members were killed, firearms and sensitive materials confiscated, but no arrests were made. Deshommes' injury was not elaborated upon by the authorities.
The wider mission aims to neutralize the gang's top leader, Vitel'Homme Innocent, who has been sanctioned internationally for heinous crimes, including the kidnapping of 16 missionaries. While Kenyan leaders reiterated their call for Innocent to cease the violence, operations continue amid rising tension in the region.
