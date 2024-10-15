Left Menu

Revolutionizing Roadside Legal Assistance: LOTS 24x7 App Launch

A newly launched app, 'Lawyer on the Spot (LOTS) 24X7', aims to provide immediate legal assistance to private vehicle owners. Developed by the platform 'Lawyered', the app addresses challenges like challans, theft incidents, and accidents. Available in major cities, it helps manage and report on-road legal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new mobile application designed to provide immediate legal assistance to private vehicle owners has officially launched, as stated in a recent release. Dubbed 'Lawyer on the Spot (LOTS) 24X7', the app is an initiative by the legal services platform 'Lawyered'.

The app seeks to address the legal challenges faced by individuals regarding on-road incidents. Issues such as challans, thefts, and accidents are common troubles, and the platform offers solutions specifically tailored for private vehicle owners.

The application is available across major metropolitan cities, making it easier for users to check, manage, and pay pending challans, as well as report on-road legal incidents. Additionally, it offers functionality to track the progress of reported tickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

