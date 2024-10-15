Revolutionizing Roadside Legal Assistance: LOTS 24x7 App Launch

A new mobile application designed to provide immediate legal assistance to private vehicle owners has officially launched, as stated in a recent release. Dubbed 'Lawyer on the Spot (LOTS) 24X7', the app is an initiative by the legal services platform 'Lawyered'.

The app seeks to address the legal challenges faced by individuals regarding on-road incidents. Issues such as challans, thefts, and accidents are common troubles, and the platform offers solutions specifically tailored for private vehicle owners.

The application is available across major metropolitan cities, making it easier for users to check, manage, and pay pending challans, as well as report on-road legal incidents. Additionally, it offers functionality to track the progress of reported tickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)