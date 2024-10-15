Left Menu

Canada and US Designate Pro-Palestinian Group as Terrorist Entity

Canada, alongside the United States, has labeled Samidoun as a terrorist entity, alleging its connections to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. This action emphasizes Canada's commitment to national security, as stated by Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:22 IST
Canada and US Designate Pro-Palestinian Group as Terrorist Entity
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a significant move, Canada, in collaboration with the United States, has officially classified the pro-Palestinian organization Samidoun as a terrorist entity. Officials claim that Samidoun has affiliations with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, another group designated as terrorist.

This decision, announced on Tuesday, underscores Canada's firm stance against activities that threaten national security. The designation falls under the Criminal Code and signals a clear message from Canadian authorities about their intolerance for such associations.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc emphasized in his statement that the government is determined to counter any threats to Canada's security and the safety of its residents. This move aligns with Canada's broader efforts to maintain domestic peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024