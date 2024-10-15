Canada and US Designate Pro-Palestinian Group as Terrorist Entity

In a significant move, Canada, in collaboration with the United States, has officially classified the pro-Palestinian organization Samidoun as a terrorist entity. Officials claim that Samidoun has affiliations with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, another group designated as terrorist.

This decision, announced on Tuesday, underscores Canada's firm stance against activities that threaten national security. The designation falls under the Criminal Code and signals a clear message from Canadian authorities about their intolerance for such associations.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc emphasized in his statement that the government is determined to counter any threats to Canada's security and the safety of its residents. This move aligns with Canada's broader efforts to maintain domestic peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)