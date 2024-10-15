Left Menu

Engineer Rashid's 22-Year Prisoner Support Visit

Awami Ittehad Party president and Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, visited the family of Parveez Ahmad Mir. Mir has been imprisoned in Tihar Jail for 22 years. Rashid, who was also once imprisoned in Tihar, met with other families of prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:46 IST
Sheikh Abdul Rashid
Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, president of the Awami Ittehad Party and a Lok Sabha MP, recently paid a visit to Tral to support families of prisoners.

During his visit, Rashid met with the family of Parveez Ahmad Mir, who has been behind bars in Tihar Jail for the past 22 years. The family's plight has drawn significant attention.

Rashid, who has personal experience of being an inmate at Tihar Jail himself for five years, also took the opportunity to meet with other families of prisoners detained both within and beyond the Kashmir region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

