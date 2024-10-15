Engineer Rashid's 22-Year Prisoner Support Visit

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, president of the Awami Ittehad Party and a Lok Sabha MP, recently paid a visit to Tral to support families of prisoners.

During his visit, Rashid met with the family of Parveez Ahmad Mir, who has been behind bars in Tihar Jail for the past 22 years. The family's plight has drawn significant attention.

Rashid, who has personal experience of being an inmate at Tihar Jail himself for five years, also took the opportunity to meet with other families of prisoners detained both within and beyond the Kashmir region.

