U.S. Demands Israel's Action on Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis

U.S. Secretaries Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin have called on Israel to take immediate steps to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a letter to Israeli officials, the U.S. emphasized their deep concerns and the need for urgent actions. This statement highlights the potential consequences for U.S. military aid should Israel fail to act.

The report coincides with Israeli military actions in Gaza and growing U.S. criticism of limited humanitarian aid, urging Israel to meet specific aid delivery requirements within 30 days.

