U.S. Demands Israel's Action on Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
U.S. officials urged Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza within a month to avoid legal repercussions on U.S. military aid. The letter stresses urgent actions to address humanitarian needs, implicating a possible shift in U.S. policy if Israel fails to comply.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:02 IST
U.S. Secretaries Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin have called on Israel to take immediate steps to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
In a letter to Israeli officials, the U.S. emphasized their deep concerns and the need for urgent actions. This statement highlights the potential consequences for U.S. military aid should Israel fail to act.
The report coincides with Israeli military actions in Gaza and growing U.S. criticism of limited humanitarian aid, urging Israel to meet specific aid delivery requirements within 30 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
