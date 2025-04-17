Gaza's Ongoing Strife: Buffer Zones and Humanitarian Crisis
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that troops would stay in Gaza's buffer zones amidst stalled ceasefire talks. Since resuming military operations, Israel now controls 30% of Gaza, displacing over 400,000 Palestinians and escalating a humanitarian crisis as aid is blocked.
Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared that Israeli troops will maintain their presence in the buffer zones within Gaza, even if a settlement to end the ongoing war is reached. This announcement comes as attempts to revive a ceasefire agreement have stalled, exacerbating tensions in the region.
Israeli forces have established a 'security zone' across Gaza, controlling 30% of the territory. This operation has displaced over 400,000 Palestinians and heavily impacted the humanitarian situation. Medical charity MSF has described Gaza as a 'mass grave,' with aid limited by the blockade of relief supplies since March.
Efforts by Egyptian mediators to broker a ceasefire face significant hurdles. Israel demands that Hamas disarm, while Hamas insists on Israeli troop withdrawal. The hostilities were reignited following a Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023, intensifying calls for a truce despite ongoing military pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
