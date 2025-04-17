Gaza's Ongoing Strife: Buffer Zones and Humanitarian Crisis

Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared that Israeli troops will maintain their presence in the buffer zones within Gaza, even if a settlement to end the ongoing war is reached. This announcement comes as attempts to revive a ceasefire agreement have stalled, exacerbating tensions in the region.

Israeli forces have established a 'security zone' across Gaza, controlling 30% of the territory. This operation has displaced over 400,000 Palestinians and heavily impacted the humanitarian situation. Medical charity MSF has described Gaza as a 'mass grave,' with aid limited by the blockade of relief supplies since March.

Efforts by Egyptian mediators to broker a ceasefire face significant hurdles. Israel demands that Hamas disarm, while Hamas insists on Israeli troop withdrawal. The hostilities were reignited following a Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023, intensifying calls for a truce despite ongoing military pressure.

