Strategic Maritime Control: India's New VLF Naval Station

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of maritime security as a collective effort at the foundation stone event for the VLF Naval Station in Vikarabad. The station promises to enhance the Indian Navy's communication and defense capabilities, reflecting India's expanding role in the Indian Ocean Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:03 IST
  • India

In a move that underscores India's commitment to maritime security, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for a Very Low Frequency (VLF) Naval Station in Vikarabad on Tuesday. He emphasized that collective effort is crucial for maintaining security, warning against involving 'outside forces'.

The new VLF station, once operational, is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Navy's communication network across the ocean, strengthening India's position as a key player in the Indian Ocean Region. Singh highlighted the Indian Navy's pivotal role as a first responder and security partner in this region.

The project, costing Rs 3,200 crore and covering 2,900 acres, is a strategic asset crucial to national security. Despite environmental concerns, Singh reassured that necessary precautions are being taken, urging unity across political spectrums for national sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

