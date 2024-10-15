Strategic Maritime Control: India's New VLF Naval Station

In a move that underscores India's commitment to maritime security, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for a Very Low Frequency (VLF) Naval Station in Vikarabad on Tuesday. He emphasized that collective effort is crucial for maintaining security, warning against involving 'outside forces'.

The new VLF station, once operational, is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Navy's communication network across the ocean, strengthening India's position as a key player in the Indian Ocean Region. Singh highlighted the Indian Navy's pivotal role as a first responder and security partner in this region.

The project, costing Rs 3,200 crore and covering 2,900 acres, is a strategic asset crucial to national security. Despite environmental concerns, Singh reassured that necessary precautions are being taken, urging unity across political spectrums for national sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)