Boeing Faces Scrutiny Over Diversity in Plea Deal Monitor Selection

A federal judge has mandated Boeing and the Department of Justice to clarify the influence of diversity policies in choosing an independent monitor. This is linked to Boeing's plea deal to defraud regulators, requiring a monitor’s oversight for three years amidst calls for diversity in appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 03:55 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 03:55 IST
A federal judge has instructed Boeing and the U.S. Justice Department to detail the impact of diversity policies on the selection of an independent monitor for Boeing's plea deal. The directive, issued Tuesday, comes as U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor deliberates over the planemaker's agreement to plead guilty to defrauding regulators.

The plea deal, prompted by the need to avoid a potentially damaging trial, includes three years of monitoring. The judge has demanded clarifications by October 25th regarding how diversity considerations affect the choice of this monitor, adhering to the government's diversity commitments.

While the Department of Justice promised timely compliance with the judge's order, Boeing withheld immediate comment. The plea deal involves a $487.2 million fine and a $455 million investment in safety improvements, following two fatal 737 MAX crashes. Differing views emerged, with attorneys supporting the deal and victims' relatives urging its rejection.

