World News Roundup: From North Korea's Military Surge to Global Political Tensions

Amidst various international headlines, North Korea announced that 1.4 million youths, including students, have joined the army, ready for a 'sacred war' as per state reports. In politics, a poll reveals Vice President Kamala Harris narrowly leading Donald Trump ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Tragedy struck Bosnia with severe floods killing 26 people. Meanwhile, the World Bank has increased its lending capacity by $30 billion to address global challenges. In Israel, efforts to clear landmines on the Golan Heights signal potential operations against Hezbollah.

Australia's proposed social media ban stirs isolation fears, while the U.S. voices disapproval over Israel's airstrikes in Beirut. Pakistan boosts security for Chinese-led projects post-threats. Ukraine orders key city evacuations due to Russian advances, and political analysts see the Canada-India standoff benefitting leaders Modi and Trudeau.

