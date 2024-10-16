Tensions Rise as China Intensifies Stance on Taiwan

China has declared it will not renounce the use of force regarding Taiwan, a statement reinforced by recent military drills and a visit from President Xi Jinping to a significant historical site neighboring Taiwan. Beijing considers Taiwan as part of its territory and remains determined to counter 'separatist acts' with force.

Spearheaded by a national day speech from Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, the ongoing discourse exhibits Taiwan's resistance to Beijing's claims. The Taiwanese government insists that only its people have the right to decide their future. Chen Binhua, from China's Taiwan Affairs Office, specifically targets 'external forces' and separatists rather than the broader Taiwanese populace.

The maneuvers have met with strong international criticism, notably from the U.S., amplifying global support for Taiwan. Taiwan's National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen highlights that China's military actions have negatively impacted its international standing. Despite past offers for dialogue from Taiwan, tensions persist with China's continued military engagements near the island.

