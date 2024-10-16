Left Menu

Italy's Controversial Migrant Processing: A New Balkan Initiative

An Italian ship arrived in Albania carrying migrants under a controversial plan to process asylum seekers outside the EU. This initiative aims to deter irregular migration by sending migrants to non-EU countries. The policy involves strict asylum assessments and potential repatriation, stirring debate among rights experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:03 IST
An Italian navy ship arrived in Shengjin, Albania, on Wednesday, marking the beginning of a controversial plan to process asylum seekers outside the European Union. This initiative, a first for an EU nation, aims to deter irregular migration by diverting migrants to a non-EU country for processing.

The migrants, 10 Bangladeshis and six Egyptians, were intercepted at sea off Libya and will be processed in Albania before a decision is made on their asylum requests. If approved, they will proceed to Italy; if denied, they will be repatriated to their home countries. The agreement allows up to 36,000 migrants annually.

This move has sparked debate, given potential legal challenges and the burden on migrants. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated the policy could serve as a model for other European nations. However, rights groups express concern over procedural delays and the impact on migrants.

