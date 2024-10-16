Sterling and Euro: Unforeseen Lows Amid Rate Cut Speculations

Sterling plunged to a two-month low following Britain's unexpectedly mild inflation data, fueling speculation that the Bank of England might implement rate cuts more aggressively. The pound dropped 0.65% to $1.2988, slipping below the $1.30 threshold for the first time since August 20.

The annual consumer price inflation rate fell to 1.7% in September from 2.2% in August, marking the lowest level since April 2021. The figure was below economists' 1.9% prediction, intensifying expectations of a BoE rate reduction next month, with an additional cut anticipated in December.

The euro also weakened, slipping to $1.0883 against the dollar, its lowest since August 2. Investors are eyeing the European Central Bank's upcoming meeting, while the dollar continues to gain strength amid geopolitical developments, including a possible election win by Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)