Goa Tightens Security Amid Coastal Violence

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced intensified night patrolling in Goa's coastal belt following violence incidents. In response to recent attacks on doctors and locals, police have arrested the accused. The measures aim to prevent future incidents, with increased police staffing and regulations on loud music at night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:54 IST
In response to a spike in violence along Goa's coastal belt, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that police night patrols have been intensified. This decision follows a recent series of violent incidents, including attacks on doctors and local youths, which were reported at North Goa's Calangute police station.

Addressing reporters, CM Sawant confirmed that all individuals implicated in these assaults have been apprehended. He emphasized that a review of the state home department has prompted measures to prevent the recurrence of such violence. Police presence in the coastal area has thus been increased, with up to 40 percent of station staff now dedicated to night duty.

Additionally, the Chief Minister imposed restrictions on loud music in outdoor coastal venues past 10 PM, adhering to established rules, while indoor locations must follow licensure guidelines. These initiatives aim to maintain order and safety for Goa's residents and tourists alike.

