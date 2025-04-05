Ramban Police Intensify Anti-Terror Drive with Property Seizures in Gool Area
The Ramban Police have attached 10.18 Kanals of land in the Gool area under the UAPA, advancing investigations into regional terrorism. The property, linked to local residents, adds to the previously seized 23.13 Kanals. This action underscores ongoing efforts to address threats to national security.
- Country:
- India
The Ramban Police have taken decisive action in their fight against terrorism by attaching two properties in the Gool area under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). This move forms part of an extensive investigation into illegal activities in the region, with the seized land now officially recorded in revenue documents.
Spanning 10.18 Kanals, the attached properties comprise two plots: one measuring 7 Kanals and 3 Marlas, registered to Mohd Sharief of Dalwah Tehsil, and another plot of 3 Kanals and 15 Marlas, registered to Mohd Younis of Hara Tehsil, Gool. These properties, situated in different Gool area villages, are now barred from sale or transfer under UAPA constraints.
A police team and an Executive Magistrate oversaw the property's attachment to ensure full legal compliance. This latest action, together with a prior seizure of 23.13 Kanals, brings the total land seized in relation to this case to 34.11 Kanals, marking significant progress in the crackdown on unlawful activities. Meanwhile, Awantipora Police have conducted raids at sites connected to banned organizations in a bid to curb terrorism-related activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CK Hutchison's Tumultuous Port Deal Sparks National Security Concerns
Amit Shah's Zero-Tolerance: Transforming National Security and Kashmir's Future
FBI's Dilemma: Signal Chats and National Security Scrutiny
Trump signs executive order to end collective bargaining at agencies involved with national security
Trump's Greenland Ambitions: A Key to National Security?