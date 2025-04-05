Left Menu

Ramban Police Intensify Anti-Terror Drive with Property Seizures in Gool Area

The Ramban Police have attached 10.18 Kanals of land in the Gool area under the UAPA, advancing investigations into regional terrorism. The property, linked to local residents, adds to the previously seized 23.13 Kanals. This action underscores ongoing efforts to address threats to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:25 IST
Ramban Police Intensify Anti-Terror Drive with Property Seizures in Gool Area
Ramban Police attach properties under UAPA in Gool area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ramban Police have taken decisive action in their fight against terrorism by attaching two properties in the Gool area under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). This move forms part of an extensive investigation into illegal activities in the region, with the seized land now officially recorded in revenue documents.

Spanning 10.18 Kanals, the attached properties comprise two plots: one measuring 7 Kanals and 3 Marlas, registered to Mohd Sharief of Dalwah Tehsil, and another plot of 3 Kanals and 15 Marlas, registered to Mohd Younis of Hara Tehsil, Gool. These properties, situated in different Gool area villages, are now barred from sale or transfer under UAPA constraints.

A police team and an Executive Magistrate oversaw the property's attachment to ensure full legal compliance. This latest action, together with a prior seizure of 23.13 Kanals, brings the total land seized in relation to this case to 34.11 Kanals, marking significant progress in the crackdown on unlawful activities. Meanwhile, Awantipora Police have conducted raids at sites connected to banned organizations in a bid to curb terrorism-related activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025