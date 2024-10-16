Left Menu

Crackdown on Fake Call Centre in Sundarpada

A fake call centre was busted in Sundarpada, resulting in the detention of six individuals for their involvement in cybercrime. Following an intelligence tip-off, a coordinated police operation led by Bhubaneswar's Deputy Commissioner resulted in the seizure of digital devices used for fraudulent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:55 IST
Crackdown on Fake Call Centre in Sundarpada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant police operation, a fake call centre was dismantled in the Sundarpada area on Wednesday. The operation led to the detention of six individuals suspected of engaging in cybercriminal activities.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint task force of cyber and local police conducted a pre-dawn raid in a Sundarpada apartment. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pinak Mishra, informed the media about the operation that exposed the fraudulent setup used to deceive the public through malicious emails and links.

The police team seized several digital devices, including laptops and mobile phones, which were allegedly used in the scam. A technical team has been dispatched for further investigation into the cybercriminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024