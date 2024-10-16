Crackdown on Fake Call Centre in Sundarpada

In a significant police operation, a fake call centre was dismantled in the Sundarpada area on Wednesday. The operation led to the detention of six individuals suspected of engaging in cybercriminal activities.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint task force of cyber and local police conducted a pre-dawn raid in a Sundarpada apartment. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pinak Mishra, informed the media about the operation that exposed the fraudulent setup used to deceive the public through malicious emails and links.

The police team seized several digital devices, including laptops and mobile phones, which were allegedly used in the scam. A technical team has been dispatched for further investigation into the cybercriminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)