Mumbai Interior Designer Duped in Land Scam

A Mumbai-based interior designer has been defrauded of over Rs 68 lakh by four individuals claiming to sell land. The suspects were booked for cheating, forgery, and conspiracy in Navi Mumbai. One of the accused is deceased, yet no arrests have been made so far.

Navi Mumbai police have registered a case involving the alleged deception of a Mumbai interior designer, who was cheated out of more than Rs 68 lakh under the guise of purchasing land, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

The complaint, filed on Monday at Nerul police station, involves charges against four individuals. One suspect, Sumit Jain, has been murdered, leaving Vitthal Baban Nakde, Virendra Kadam, and Chandrakant Sawant to face charges without any arrests made yet.

Investigations suggest that Sawant posed as the land's owner, while it actually belonged to another party. They were charged under sections related to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

