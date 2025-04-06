Left Menu

Cheating Scandal Rocks Gokhale Institute: Secretary Arrested

Milind Deshmukh, secretary of the Servants of India Society, was arrested for allegedly misappropriating Rs 1.5 crore from the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics. Deshmukh reportedly diverted funds for land acquisition and breached trust, resulting in various legal charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:43 IST
Milind Deshmukh, the secretary of the Servants of India Society, was taken into custody for alleged financial misconduct involving significant funds belonging to the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, according to Pune police sources.

Deshmukh's arrest on Saturday was prompted by a formal complaint from GIPE's deputy registrar, Vishal Gaikwad, that led to an investigation revealing that Rs 1.5 crore was unlawfully redirected for land procurement.

Unauthorized use of organizational resources, including drafting letters and financial maneuvers, intensified suspicions about the actual purpose of the diverted funds, which authorities claim were misappropriated for personal gain.

