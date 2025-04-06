Cheating Scandal Rocks Gokhale Institute: Secretary Arrested

Milind Deshmukh, the secretary of the Servants of India Society, was taken into custody for alleged financial misconduct involving significant funds belonging to the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, according to Pune police sources.

Deshmukh's arrest on Saturday was prompted by a formal complaint from GIPE's deputy registrar, Vishal Gaikwad, that led to an investigation revealing that Rs 1.5 crore was unlawfully redirected for land procurement.

Unauthorized use of organizational resources, including drafting letters and financial maneuvers, intensified suspicions about the actual purpose of the diverted funds, which authorities claim were misappropriated for personal gain.

