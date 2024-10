Diplomatic Tensions: European Divisions Over Middle East Conflict

Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, expressed concern on Wednesday over the ongoing divisions among European states regarding the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Abdelatty emphasized that the lack of unity is sending unfavorable messages to both Israel and Arab countries, potentially complicating diplomatic relations.

The Minister reiterated that continuing these splits is unacceptable, urging European nations to present a cohesive front to better address regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)