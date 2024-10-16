Morgan Stanley's Profit Soars Amid Dealmaking Surge

Morgan Stanley has reported a significant rise in profits for the third quarter, driven by a resurgence in dealmaking activities.

The bank announced a profit of $3.19 billion, translating to $1.88 per share, for the quarter ending September 30.

This represents an increase from the $2.41 billion, or $1.38 per share, reported in the same period last year, signaling strong financial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)