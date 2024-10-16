Morgan Stanley's Profit Soars Amid Dealmaking Surge
Morgan Stanley's third-quarter profit rose sharply to $3.19 billion, or $1.88 per share, due to a rebound in dealmaking that also benefited its competitors. This marks a rise from last year's $2.41 billion, or $1.38 per share, highlighting a strong financial performance for the investment bank.
