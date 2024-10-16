Left Menu

Morgan Stanley's Profit Soars Amid Dealmaking Surge

Morgan Stanley's third-quarter profit rose sharply to $3.19 billion, or $1.88 per share, due to a rebound in dealmaking that also benefited its competitors. This marks a rise from last year's $2.41 billion, or $1.38 per share, highlighting a strong financial performance for the investment bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:01 IST
Morgan Stanley's Profit Soars Amid Dealmaking Surge
Morgan Stanley Image Credit: Flickr

Morgan Stanley has reported a significant rise in profits for the third quarter, driven by a resurgence in dealmaking activities.

The bank announced a profit of $3.19 billion, translating to $1.88 per share, for the quarter ending September 30.

This represents an increase from the $2.41 billion, or $1.38 per share, reported in the same period last year, signaling strong financial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024