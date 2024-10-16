China's Unyielding Stand on Taiwan Sparks Global Reactions

China has firmly stated it will not rule out the use of force against Taiwan, sparking international concern. This comes after recent military exercises and President Xi Jinping's visit to a significant historical site related to Taiwanese forces' defeat. China's stance remains unyielding on what it considers its right to Taiwan.

The Chinese government asserts its intent for peaceful reunification with Taiwan but emphasizes willingness to use force against external influences and separatists. China's exercises were intended as a stern warning against separatist movements, following assertive speeches from Taiwan's leaders.

Taiwan's government has continued to reject China's sovereignty claims, emphasizing the island's self-determination. This political tension has drawn international reactions, particularly from the United States. The ongoing military activities by China have only served to bolster global support for Taiwan, according to its National Security Bureau.

