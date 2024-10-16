Trailblazing Migration Pact Sparks Debate

An Italian navy vessel, the Libra, has successfully docked at the Albanian port of Shengjin, marking the beginning of Italy's new initiative to process migrants outside its borders. Sixteen men from Bangladesh and Egypt, intercepted at sea, are the first to arrive under this unprecedented arrangement.

Italy's plan involves two centers in Albania designed to process thousands of asylum-seekers, a move expected to significantly impact migration dynamics. The initiative allows for adult men to be processed in Albania, while women, children, and vulnerable groups remain in Italy.

This groundbreaking deal, aimed at reducing the influx of migrants into Italy, has sparked both praise and protest. While some see it as a solution to the border crisis, human rights activists raise concerns about its potential impact on migrant rights. The European Commission has praised the initiative for its innovative approach.

