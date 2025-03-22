Baloch Activists Decry Human Rights Violations Amid Unrest in Quetta

Hakeem Baloch, a member of the Baloch National Movement's Foreign Committee, has vociferously condemned the arrest of Mahrang Baloch, a leader with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, and the human rights abuses in Quetta. Baloch decried the incident on X, emphasizing the shootings of five peaceful protesters by Pakistani forces.

In an effort to stifle dissent, it is alleged that authorities have confiscated the bodies of those killed, while arresting Baloch and others participating in peaceful demonstrations. Baloch emphasized the severe human rights abuses perpetrated by the Pakistani government and security forces in Balochistan, which continue unchecked due to international inaction and a domestic media blackout.

Previously, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee drew attention to the detainment of Mahrang Baloch by Quetta's police during a protest against injustices faced by the Baloch community. Emphasizing the peaceable nature of these demonstrations, they decried the abduction-style arrests of other leaders and activists who demand political autonomy and improved socio-economic conditions, even as tensions with the government endure.

(With inputs from agencies.)