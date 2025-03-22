Left Menu

Baloch Activists Decry Human Rights Violations Amid Unrest in Quetta

Hakeem Baloch criticized Pakistani forces for human rights violations in Quetta, highlighting the arrest of activist Mahrang Baloch and the shooting of protesters. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee condemned these actions, pointing to ongoing demands for autonomy and the government's military response in Balochistan's conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:41 IST
Baloch Activists Decry Human Rights Violations Amid Unrest in Quetta
Hakeem Baloch (Image Source: @HakeemWadhela). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Hakeem Baloch, a member of the Baloch National Movement's Foreign Committee, has vociferously condemned the arrest of Mahrang Baloch, a leader with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, and the human rights abuses in Quetta. Baloch decried the incident on X, emphasizing the shootings of five peaceful protesters by Pakistani forces.

In an effort to stifle dissent, it is alleged that authorities have confiscated the bodies of those killed, while arresting Baloch and others participating in peaceful demonstrations. Baloch emphasized the severe human rights abuses perpetrated by the Pakistani government and security forces in Balochistan, which continue unchecked due to international inaction and a domestic media blackout.

Previously, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee drew attention to the detainment of Mahrang Baloch by Quetta's police during a protest against injustices faced by the Baloch community. Emphasizing the peaceable nature of these demonstrations, they decried the abduction-style arrests of other leaders and activists who demand political autonomy and improved socio-economic conditions, even as tensions with the government endure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025