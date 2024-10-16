CBI Director Urges New Recruits to Focus on Skill Development, Not Social Media

In a significant address to new recruits, CBI Director Praveen Sood emphasized the importance of skill development and advised officers to steer clear of social media platforms for external validation.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony for newly inducted sub-inspectors, Sood highlighted that the real learning journey begins with field assignments such as investigations and prosecutions.

The director underscored the need for continuous learning from challenges and advised officers to maintain a balance between work and family life while appreciating internal accolades over external ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)