Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Spurious Liquor Claims Lives in Dry Bihar

At least six people have died and 14 others were hospitalized after reportedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts. The incidents highlight ongoing challenges with illicit alcohol since prohibition was enacted in 2016, prompting investigations by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siwan | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:11 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Spurious Liquor Claims Lives in Dry Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least six individuals lost their lives while 14 others were hospitalized after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the dry state of Bihar, spanning the districts of Siwan and Saran. Despite a state-wide prohibition on alcohol, the latest tragedy underscores persistent issues.

The incident in Siwan involved four fatalities, with the Siwan District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta confirming the deaths under mysterious circumstances. A probe has begun, with autopsy reports awaited to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, similar events in Saran resulted in two more deaths, pushing officials to launch further investigations. Both incidents highlight the challenges faced by the prohibition policy enacted by the Nitish Kumar government in 2016, as the community reels from the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024