Tragedy Strikes: Spurious Liquor Claims Lives in Dry Bihar

At least six individuals lost their lives while 14 others were hospitalized after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the dry state of Bihar, spanning the districts of Siwan and Saran. Despite a state-wide prohibition on alcohol, the latest tragedy underscores persistent issues.

The incident in Siwan involved four fatalities, with the Siwan District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta confirming the deaths under mysterious circumstances. A probe has begun, with autopsy reports awaited to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, similar events in Saran resulted in two more deaths, pushing officials to launch further investigations. Both incidents highlight the challenges faced by the prohibition policy enacted by the Nitish Kumar government in 2016, as the community reels from the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)