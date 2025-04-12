Tejashwi Yadav: Prohibition Law's Exploitation of the Poor

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), voiced strong criticism against Bihar's prohibition law, branding it as a 'tool' for the police to exploit the state's impoverished population both mentally and economically.

Yadav, while addressing a press conference, emphasized that a significant 99 percent of those apprehended under the stringent law belong to socially depressed communities. The prohibition law, implemented nine years ago, has led to over nine lakh registered violations and the imprisonment of more than 14 lakh individuals, mostly from marginalized groups.

Yadav alleged a troubling collusion between law enforcement and liquor smugglers, declaring that the current scenario facilitates an extortion racket under the guise of prohibition enforcement. He vowed that his party, if elected, would work to rectify these injustices.

