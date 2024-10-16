Jaya Prada Acquitted: MP-MLA Court Clears Charges in Code Violation Case
Former MP Jaya Prada was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court in Rampur in a 2019 case concerning a code of conduct violation while contesting the Lok Sabha election. Her lawyer announced the verdict due to lack of evidence. Jaya Prada expressed relief and announced her intention to contest future elections.
A special MP-MLA court in Rampur has acquitted former parliamentarian Jaya Prada in a 2019 case related to a code of conduct violation. The court ruled in favor of the actor-turned-politician due to a lack of evidence, as per her lawyer, Arun Prakash Saxena.
The case originated during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where Prada, contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, was accused of organizing a public meeting without permission in Noorpur village amid a code of conduct.
Following the acquittal, Jaya Prada expressed her happiness and reaffirmed her commitment to Rampur, stating her plans to contest the next Lok Sabha elections. She also mentioned the party's decision would guide her future election campaigns, including potential by-elections from the Kundarki assembly seat.
