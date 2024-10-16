Jaya Prada Acquitted: MP-MLA Court Clears Charges in Code Violation Case

A special MP-MLA court in Rampur has acquitted former parliamentarian Jaya Prada in a 2019 case related to a code of conduct violation. The court ruled in favor of the actor-turned-politician due to a lack of evidence, as per her lawyer, Arun Prakash Saxena.

The case originated during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where Prada, contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, was accused of organizing a public meeting without permission in Noorpur village amid a code of conduct.

Following the acquittal, Jaya Prada expressed her happiness and reaffirmed her commitment to Rampur, stating her plans to contest the next Lok Sabha elections. She also mentioned the party's decision would guide her future election campaigns, including potential by-elections from the Kundarki assembly seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)