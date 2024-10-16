Left Menu

Assassination of Russian Military Officer Sparks Investigation

A Russian military officer returning from Ukraine has been assassinated in Moscow, with law enforcement suspecting an organized hit. The attacker reportedly waited for the officer's car to arrive before executing the strike, according to a TASS news agency report citing a law enforcement source.

A Russian military officer, recently back from combat in Ukraine, has been assassinated in the Moscow region, raising suspicions of an organized hit. This information was reported by TASS, citing a law enforcement source.

According to TASS, law enforcement officials believe the assailant lay in wait for the serviceman's car to arrive before carrying out the assassination.

The incident has prompted a thorough investigation to uncover the motives and identities of those involved in this planned execution.

