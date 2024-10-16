Assassination of Russian Military Officer Sparks Investigation

A Russian military officer, recently back from combat in Ukraine, has been assassinated in the Moscow region, raising suspicions of an organized hit. This information was reported by TASS, citing a law enforcement source.

According to TASS, law enforcement officials believe the assailant lay in wait for the serviceman's car to arrive before carrying out the assassination.

The incident has prompted a thorough investigation to uncover the motives and identities of those involved in this planned execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)