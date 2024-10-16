Left Menu

Macron's Naval Arms Show Snub Sparks Israeli Outrage

Israel's defense minister criticized French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to exclude Israeli firms from a naval arms show, calling it disgraceful. He vowed that Israel would continue to defend itself on multiple fronts, with or without support from France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:59 IST
In a heated response, Israel's defense minister labeled French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to ban Israeli firms from a prominent naval arms exhibition as a 'disgrace.'

The strong rebuke came as tensions simmered over the exclusion, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant taking to social media to express his discontent.

Despite the diplomatic rift, Gallant emphasized Israel's commitment to safeguarding its security across various fronts, undeterred by the lack of French involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

