Macron's Naval Arms Show Snub Sparks Israeli Outrage

In a heated response, Israel's defense minister labeled French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to ban Israeli firms from a prominent naval arms exhibition as a 'disgrace.'

The strong rebuke came as tensions simmered over the exclusion, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant taking to social media to express his discontent.

Despite the diplomatic rift, Gallant emphasized Israel's commitment to safeguarding its security across various fronts, undeterred by the lack of French involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)