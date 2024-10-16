Macron's Naval Arms Show Snub Sparks Israeli Outrage
Israel's defense minister criticized French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to exclude Israeli firms from a naval arms show, calling it disgraceful. He vowed that Israel would continue to defend itself on multiple fronts, with or without support from France.
In a heated response, Israel's defense minister labeled French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to ban Israeli firms from a prominent naval arms exhibition as a 'disgrace.'
The strong rebuke came as tensions simmered over the exclusion, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant taking to social media to express his discontent.
Despite the diplomatic rift, Gallant emphasized Israel's commitment to safeguarding its security across various fronts, undeterred by the lack of French involvement.
