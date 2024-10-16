Uttarakhand Battles 'Thook Jihad': New Security Measures in Place

The Uttarakhand Police have introduced comprehensive guidelines to curb incidents of food spitting, following a surge in such cases in the state. The incidents, labeled 'thook jihad' by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, have prompted a decisive response from law enforcement.

Issued by Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar, the guidelines call for 100 percent verification of hotel and 'dhaba' staff, alongside the installation of CCTV cameras in their kitchens. This comes in the wake of arrests made in Mussoorrie, where individuals were caught spitting into beverages served to tourists.

In a land revered as Devbhoomi, CM Dhami asserted that such actions have no place and vowed strict action against offenders. The guidelines emphasize collaboration with local intelligence and health departments to ensure public safety and maintain the state's integrity.

