Uttarakhand Battles 'Thook Jihad': New Security Measures in Place

The Uttarakhand Police have implemented strict guidelines, including staff verification and CCTV installation, to combat incidents of food spitting, a practice termed 'thook jihad' by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Recent arrests prompted the measures, aimed at protecting the state's reputation and ensuring public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Uttarakhand Police have introduced comprehensive guidelines to curb incidents of food spitting, following a surge in such cases in the state. The incidents, labeled 'thook jihad' by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, have prompted a decisive response from law enforcement.

Issued by Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar, the guidelines call for 100 percent verification of hotel and 'dhaba' staff, alongside the installation of CCTV cameras in their kitchens. This comes in the wake of arrests made in Mussoorrie, where individuals were caught spitting into beverages served to tourists.

In a land revered as Devbhoomi, CM Dhami asserted that such actions have no place and vowed strict action against offenders. The guidelines emphasize collaboration with local intelligence and health departments to ensure public safety and maintain the state's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

