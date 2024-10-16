Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Speaker Om Birla's Diplomatic Mission at IPU Assembly

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla engaged with parliamentary presiding officers from Switzerland, the Maldives, Thailand, Armenia, and Nepal during the Inter Parliamentary Union assembly in Geneva. His mission emphasized enhancing parliamentary cooperation, cultural ties, trade, and democratic principles, alongside promoting India's economic opportunities and PRIDE training initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:35 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla embarked on a diplomatic mission, meeting with the presiding officers from Switzerland, Maldives, Thailand, Armenia, and Nepal during the Inter Parliamentary Union assembly in Geneva.

During discussions with Switzerland's National Council President Eric Nussbaumer, Birla advocated for bolstering parliamentary cooperation between the two nations, highlighting the spike in Swiss investments and India's recent infrastructure strides.

Birla also stressed cultural and religious connections with Thailand, proposed trade enhancement with Armenia, and emphasized shared history and democracy with Nepal and the Maldives, while promoting parliamentary training and democratic collaboration via PRIDE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

