Ukraine Urges New Sanctions as North Korea Allegedly Supports Russia

Ukraine has called on its allies for new sanctions against Pyongyang, asserting that North Korea has become a de facto participant in the conflict, siding with Russia.

In a speech before parliament, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian intelligence confirmed North Korea's supply of weapons and personnel to Russia, similar to recent reports. He remarked, "These are workers for Russian factories to replace Russians killed in the war. And personnel for the Russian army." This, he believes, marks a second state's involvement in the war against Ukraine on Russia's behalf.

The Kremlin has dismissed these claims as "fake news," with both Moscow and Pyongyang denying any arms transfers, albeit acknowledging plans to enhance military cooperation. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha argues for a tough response from Kyiv's allies, including sanctions to further isolate North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)