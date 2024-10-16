Left Menu

Ukraine Urges New Sanctions as North Korea Allegedly Supports Russia

Ukraine has called for new sanctions against North Korea, claiming that the nation has become involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine by supplying weapons and workers to Russia. President Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian officials see this as a significant escalation, urging global allies to respond firmly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has called on its allies for new sanctions against Pyongyang, asserting that North Korea has become a de facto participant in the conflict, siding with Russia.

In a speech before parliament, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian intelligence confirmed North Korea's supply of weapons and personnel to Russia, similar to recent reports. He remarked, "These are workers for Russian factories to replace Russians killed in the war. And personnel for the Russian army." This, he believes, marks a second state's involvement in the war against Ukraine on Russia's behalf.

The Kremlin has dismissed these claims as "fake news," with both Moscow and Pyongyang denying any arms transfers, albeit acknowledging plans to enhance military cooperation. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha argues for a tough response from Kyiv's allies, including sanctions to further isolate North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

