Ukraine Urges New Sanctions as North Korea Allegedly Supports Russia
Ukraine has called for new sanctions against North Korea, claiming that the nation has become involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine by supplying weapons and workers to Russia. President Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian officials see this as a significant escalation, urging global allies to respond firmly.
Ukraine has called on its allies for new sanctions against Pyongyang, asserting that North Korea has become a de facto participant in the conflict, siding with Russia.
In a speech before parliament, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian intelligence confirmed North Korea's supply of weapons and personnel to Russia, similar to recent reports. He remarked, "These are workers for Russian factories to replace Russians killed in the war. And personnel for the Russian army." This, he believes, marks a second state's involvement in the war against Ukraine on Russia's behalf.
The Kremlin has dismissed these claims as "fake news," with both Moscow and Pyongyang denying any arms transfers, albeit acknowledging plans to enhance military cooperation. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha argues for a tough response from Kyiv's allies, including sanctions to further isolate North Korea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- North Korea
- Russia
- sanctions
- conflict
- arms
- escalation
- Zelenskiy
- Pyongyang
- Kremlin
ALSO READ
UN Urges Immediate De-escalation in Lebanon-Israel Conflict Amid Humanitarian Crisis
Chronicle of Conflict: Israel and Lebanon
Israel Launches Ground Operations in Lebanon Amid Escalating Conflict
Civilians Bear the Brunt: Unveiling the Gaza Death Toll Amid the Ongoing Conflict
Escalating Tensions: The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict