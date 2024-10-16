Left Menu

Voting Across Generations: Palghar's Diverse Electorate in Focus

In Maharashtra’s Palghar district, over 800 centenarians are set to vote in the upcoming polls. The district boasts a diverse electorate of more than 22 lakh voters, including nearly 43,000 aged 18-19 and over 17,000 persons with disabilities. Over 12,000 personnel will ensure smooth elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:38 IST
Voting Across Generations: Palghar's Diverse Electorate in Focus
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking display of demographic diversity, over 800 centenarians in Maharashtra's Palghar district are poised to cast their votes in the forthcoming assembly elections. This significant group forms part of an electorate exceeding 22 lakh, underscoring the district's vibrant voter landscape.

District election officer and Collector Govind Bodke noted that the electorate includes 11.75 lakh men and 227 individuals from the third gender. Importantly, 19,118 voters are above 85 years and 17,242 persons with disabilities have registered to vote, reflecting the inclusivity of the process.

To facilitate a seamless electoral process on November 20, the district administration has mobilized 12,422 personnel for election duty, ensuring that every voter can participate without hindrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024