Voting Across Generations: Palghar's Diverse Electorate in Focus
In Maharashtra’s Palghar district, over 800 centenarians are set to vote in the upcoming polls. The district boasts a diverse electorate of more than 22 lakh voters, including nearly 43,000 aged 18-19 and over 17,000 persons with disabilities. Over 12,000 personnel will ensure smooth elections.
In a striking display of demographic diversity, over 800 centenarians in Maharashtra's Palghar district are poised to cast their votes in the forthcoming assembly elections. This significant group forms part of an electorate exceeding 22 lakh, underscoring the district's vibrant voter landscape.
District election officer and Collector Govind Bodke noted that the electorate includes 11.75 lakh men and 227 individuals from the third gender. Importantly, 19,118 voters are above 85 years and 17,242 persons with disabilities have registered to vote, reflecting the inclusivity of the process.
To facilitate a seamless electoral process on November 20, the district administration has mobilized 12,422 personnel for election duty, ensuring that every voter can participate without hindrance.
