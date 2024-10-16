Stability at Risk: U.S. Nuclear Arms in Japan?

The prospect of deploying U.S. nuclear weapons to Japan, as part of an emerging 'Asian NATO,' has sparked concerns over regional stability. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that such a move would threaten peace in the already tense area.

Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has proposed an enhanced security alliance with the United States, potentially placing Japanese troops on American soil. Ishiba suggests that this partnership could extend to the shared control of nuclear weapons, aiming to deter threats from nuclear-armed neighbors.

However, Zakharova criticized the plan, stating it would exacerbate regional tensions and highlight Japan's compliance with U.S. policies. Although the proposition is not immediately on Tokyo's agenda, Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya acknowledged it as a future possibility, despite differing opinions from India and the United States.

