Stability at Risk: U.S. Nuclear Arms in Japan?
Russia warns that any U.S. nuclear weapon deployment to Japan under an 'Asian NATO' framework could destabilize the region. Japan's new leader, Shigeru Ishiba, suggests this idea to strengthen ties with Washington, despite India's and the U.S.'s reservations. It's a contentious proposal for future consideration.
The prospect of deploying U.S. nuclear weapons to Japan, as part of an emerging 'Asian NATO,' has sparked concerns over regional stability. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that such a move would threaten peace in the already tense area.
Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has proposed an enhanced security alliance with the United States, potentially placing Japanese troops on American soil. Ishiba suggests that this partnership could extend to the shared control of nuclear weapons, aiming to deter threats from nuclear-armed neighbors.
However, Zakharova criticized the plan, stating it would exacerbate regional tensions and highlight Japan's compliance with U.S. policies. Although the proposition is not immediately on Tokyo's agenda, Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya acknowledged it as a future possibility, despite differing opinions from India and the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida steps down as planned before his likely successor Shigeru Ishiba takes office, AP reports.
Japan's New PM Shigeru Ishiba to Meet South Korean and Australian Leaders
Narendra Modi Congratulates Shigeru Ishiba on Becoming Japan's Prime Minister
Dalai Lama's Heartfelt Wishes to Jimmy Carter and Shigeru Ishiba
Japan's New PM Shigeru Ishiba Backs Off Asian NATO Proposal