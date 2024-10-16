Left Menu

Parolee's Tragic Turn: Convict Murders Wife Amidst Financial Dispute

A murder convict on parole, Amit Natkare alias Sonu, allegedly killed his wife during a financial dispute in Udgir. Natkare, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for a previous murder, was reportedly pressuring his wife to acquire money for his legal appeal. A manhunt is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:47 IST
Parolee's Tragic Turn: Convict Murders Wife Amidst Financial Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Udgir, a murder convict out on parole allegedly shot his wife dead during a financial dispute, local police reported on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Amit Natkare alias Sonu, is currently at large following the violent episode which has stirred public outrage.

Natkare, previously sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, had been pressuring his wife Bhagyashree for money to fund his legal appeal. The situation escalated late Tuesday night, leading to the tragic shooting. Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the fugitive convict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024