Parolee's Tragic Turn: Convict Murders Wife Amidst Financial Dispute

In a shocking incident in Udgir, a murder convict out on parole allegedly shot his wife dead during a financial dispute, local police reported on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Amit Natkare alias Sonu, is currently at large following the violent episode which has stirred public outrage.

Natkare, previously sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, had been pressuring his wife Bhagyashree for money to fund his legal appeal. The situation escalated late Tuesday night, leading to the tragic shooting. Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the fugitive convict.

(With inputs from agencies.)