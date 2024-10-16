Left Menu

CBI Scrutinizes West Bengal Health Officials Amid Hospital Scandal

The CBI is investigating corruption allegations at RG Kar Hospital in West Bengal. Despite a court-ordered investigation, key officials, allegedly involved, remain in their positions. The probe extends to a separate case involving an on-duty trainee's rape and murder. Arrests have been made, and dissatisfaction among junior doctors is growing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its inquiry into corruption allegations surrounding RG Kar Hospital in West Bengal. Following directives from the Calcutta High Court that transferred the investigation from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the central agency, questions arise over why implicated officials are still in office.

The CBI's focus extends to an alleged rape and murder case involving an on-duty postgraduate trainee, further complicating the situation. The agency has sent a letter to West Bengal Health Secretary NS Nigam, questioning the continued positions of Dr. Debasish Som and Dr. Sujata Ghosh, closely linked to the arrested former hospital principal Sandip Ghosh.

Arrests have already been made in connection with the financial misconduct at the hospital, including Sandip Ghosh and a suspended police officer. Meanwhile, junior doctors have initiated a hunger strike demanding the removal of Health Secretary Nigam, highlighting growing unrest amid the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

