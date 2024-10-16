Left Menu

Mumbai's Notorious Flat Burglar Nabbed

A 30-year-old woman was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly committing multiple thefts, mainly targeting flats in Mumbai by sneaking in during the mornings. The habitual thief, who often involved her minor son, stole valuable items including mobile phones, gold, and cash. Police tracked her down using CCTV footage and phone signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:28 IST
Mumbai Police have detained a 30-year-old woman, suspected to be behind a string of burglaries targeting flats in the sprawling city. The woman's modus operandi involved slipping into apartments during early hours when doors were left ajar, seizing valuables like mobile phones, gold, and cash.

The accused, described by officials as a habitual offender, employed her minor son as an accomplice in the crimes. Recently, she infiltrated a flat in Kurla, with its residents asleep, and absconded with three mobile phones.

Authorities were able to pinpoint her location in Bandra through meticulous examination of extensive CCTV footage and by tracking the signal from one of the stolen mobile devices. The suspect faces numerous charges across Dadar, Kurla, Rabale, and Navi Mumbai, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

