Mumbai's Notorious Flat Burglar Nabbed

Mumbai Police have detained a 30-year-old woman, suspected to be behind a string of burglaries targeting flats in the sprawling city. The woman's modus operandi involved slipping into apartments during early hours when doors were left ajar, seizing valuables like mobile phones, gold, and cash.

The accused, described by officials as a habitual offender, employed her minor son as an accomplice in the crimes. Recently, she infiltrated a flat in Kurla, with its residents asleep, and absconded with three mobile phones.

Authorities were able to pinpoint her location in Bandra through meticulous examination of extensive CCTV footage and by tracking the signal from one of the stolen mobile devices. The suspect faces numerous charges across Dadar, Kurla, Rabale, and Navi Mumbai, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)