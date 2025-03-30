Busted: Delhi's Motorcycle Theft Ring Cracked

In a significant breakthrough, two individuals have been arrested in the Badarpur area of southeast Delhi, along with 14 stolen motorcycles, according to police reports released on Sunday.

Naim, 28, and Israil, also known as Bilal, 27, were apprehended on March 26 during a police patrol in Khatushyam Park. Authorities identified the motorcycle they were riding as stolen, linked to an e-FIR filed at the Badarpur police station. During interrogation, the suspects admitted to stealing 17 motorcycles from various locations including Govind Puri, Badarpur, and Faridabad over the past six to eight months.

The two suspects operated an auto repair shop called Naim Bike Repairing Centre in Pul Prahladpur, where they dismantled stolen motorcycles, used parts for repairs, and sold scrap to local vendors. Of the recovered motorcycles, five were operational and the rest had been dismantled. Both individuals had prior criminal records and were arrested in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)