Tensions Rise as Rockets Fired from Gaza

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:58 IST
The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that it successfully intercepted two projectiles launched from the northern Gaza Strip. This interception occurred shortly after sirens were activated in the regions of Nir Am and Sderot in southern Israel, indicating potential threats.

In a prompt response, the Al Quds Brigades, known as the armed branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, claimed responsibility for the attack. They confirmed launching rockets aimed at Sderot, Nir Am, and areas adjacent to Gaza.

This incident marks another escalation in the ongoing tensions between Israel and militant factions in Gaza, highlighting the persistent volatility in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

