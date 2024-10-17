Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Victory Plan: Ukraine Calls for Unity Amid War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presented a comprehensive 'victory plan' aimed at ending the war with Russia by next year. The plan advocates for NATO membership, increased weapons support, and Western involvement in Ukraine's mineral resources. Zelenskiy stressed the importance of unity among Ukraine's allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 04:53 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 04:53 IST
Zelenskiy's Victory Plan: Ukraine Calls for Unity Amid War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has unveiled his much-anticipated 'victory plan,' urging allies to support Kyiv in its efforts to conclude the ongoing conflict with Russia by next year. The plan calls for Ukraine's immediate induction into NATO and increased weapons support to bolster its defense.

In exchange for support, Zelenskiy offered Western countries a role in developing Ukraine's natural resources, positioning Ukrainian troops as reinforcements for NATO, potentially replacing some U.S. forces in Europe. The plan entails establishing a strategic deterrence package within Ukraine to protect against Russian threats.

Despite the ambitious proposals, skepticism remains. NATO's chief, Mark Rutte, acknowledged the plan's significance but stopped short of full endorsement. As Ukraine grapples with Russian advances in the east, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for international unity to change the conflict dynamics and push Russia towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024