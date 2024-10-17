Zelenskiy's Victory Plan: Ukraine Calls for Unity Amid War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has unveiled his much-anticipated 'victory plan,' urging allies to support Kyiv in its efforts to conclude the ongoing conflict with Russia by next year. The plan calls for Ukraine's immediate induction into NATO and increased weapons support to bolster its defense.

In exchange for support, Zelenskiy offered Western countries a role in developing Ukraine's natural resources, positioning Ukrainian troops as reinforcements for NATO, potentially replacing some U.S. forces in Europe. The plan entails establishing a strategic deterrence package within Ukraine to protect against Russian threats.

Despite the ambitious proposals, skepticism remains. NATO's chief, Mark Rutte, acknowledged the plan's significance but stopped short of full endorsement. As Ukraine grapples with Russian advances in the east, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for international unity to change the conflict dynamics and push Russia towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)