U.S-Israel Talks: Balancing Defense and Humanitarian Concerns

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Israel's operations in Lebanon and Gaza's humanitarian situation. Austin urged Israel to improve Gaza's conditions, following a letter warning about military aid restrictions. The discussions included deploying advanced U.S. anti-missile systems in Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 05:19 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 05:19 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held discussions with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant regarding Israel's military operations in Lebanon and the humanitarian challenges in Gaza.

The Pentagon reported that Austin encouraged Israel to enhance the humanitarian situation in Gaza, emphasizing recent Israeli measures to increase aid. Earlier, Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had warned Israeli officials via letter to take concrete steps or face possible restrictions on U.S. military assistance.

Beyond humanitarian concerns, the discussion covered the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defense system to fortify Israel's defenses, illustrating the United States' unwavering support for Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

