Escalating Tensions: Latest Developments in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Recent Israeli strikes have left at least 49 people dead in Gaza as efforts to establish a ceasefire intensify. Hamas delegates have traveled to Cairo aiming to renew discussions for peace, amidst a crippling blockade that has cut off vital food supplies to the Palestinian territory.
In the past 24 hours, Israeli military action in Gaza has resulted in nearly 49 fatalities, health officials reported. As violence escalates, Arab mediators desperately work to reinstate a ceasefire.
An early Saturday airstrike devastated a three-story building in western Gaza City, claiming 10 lives, according to a cameraman collaborating with The Associated Press. Gaza's Health Ministry corroborated these numbers, adding three more deaths from an incident in the Shati refugee camp.
Hamas confirmed sending a high-level delegate to Cairo, attempting to revive stalled ceasefire discussions. Concurrently, Gaza struggles with a severe blockade, with the World Food Program announcing exhausted food reserves, threatening the sustenance of hundreds of thousands dependent on charity kitchens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
